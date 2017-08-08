RSS

Jack Nicholson

homemovies0810.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray releases include director John Hughes’ Prizzi’s Honor, the documentary Obit., the Estonian war movie 1944 and the Eagles of Death Metal concert documentary I Love You All the Time: Live at the Olympia in Paris more

Aug 8, 2017 2:14 PM Home Movies

edgeofsanity.jpg.jpe

Bill Perrine’s documentary, Children of the Stars, visits the kitschy temple of Ernest and Ruth Norman who founded the Unarius religion in 1954. He claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus; she professed to be an archangel. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:01 PM Home Movies

smithtapes.jpg.jpe

Dec 29, 2015 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

homemovies_psychout.jpg.jpe

Youtube

Despite the faux-hippie dialogue, the 1968 period piece Psych-out has many things going for it: Jack Nicholson, cinematography by Laszlo Kovacs and a soundtrack featuring The Seeds and The Strawberry Alarm Clock. more

Mar 25, 2015 3:45 PM Home Movies

Tromba Lontana ,Classical Music/Dance more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music 2 Comments

blogimage623.jpe

Now thatWalter Matthau and Jack Lemmon are dead, Jack Nicholson and MorganFreeman have s The Bucket List, ,Film more

Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES