RSS

Jaill

twim_teaganandsarabypamelalittky.jpg.jpe

Photo by PamelaLittky

A busy week brings Bryan Cranston, Brand New, Widespread Panic and Tegan and Sara through town. more

Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

milwaukee day.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Chelsie Layman

Thursday’s supersized Milwaukee Day concert felt like several months’ worth of local shows stuffed into one. more

Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

jaill.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/jaillbook

I’m not sure that anybody’s outright dismissed Jaill as a joke band before, but there’s always been a perception that the Milwaukee psych-pop band is, at the very least, less than serious. They carry themselves with an innate wryness, so it’s not .. more

Jan 7, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

jaill.jpg.jpe

Though their unlikely window as posterchildren for the Milwaukee music scene has closed, Jaill quietly had a great year, logging countless miles on the road behind their latest LP Brain Cream , one of the Milwaukee records of the year. There's mor.. more

Dec 11, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

leary-folksongs-of-another-america-c.jpg.jpe

AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more

Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

science fiction.jpg.jpe

Jul 18, 2015 3:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

musicgateway_jaill_a_(byeduardposer).jpg.jpe

Jaill’s latest album Brain Cream marks multiples firsts for the Milwaukee garage-pop band. more

Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_surgeonsinheat_bykellyanderson.jpg.jpe

Surgeons in Heat’s lineup may have changed, but they stay true to their core sound on their latest album. more

Apr 7, 2015 9:12 PM Music Feature

onmusic_neutralmilkhotelalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Dec 10, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

sat. nite duets electric manland album cover.jpg.jpe

Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more

Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

aaron rodgers.jpg.jpe

It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more

Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Around MKE

jaill.jpg.jpe

The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more

Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM On Music

doritosjacked.jpg.jpe

It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more

Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM On Music

jaill.jpg.jpe

 Even winter has its “dog days,” and Milwaukee is in the slushy thick of them. Annoyingly low temperatures, mediocre pro basketball and a slow trickle of live music make these late-winter mon,None more

Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Concert Reviews

bhearts.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy of Burnhearts Bar

Milwaukee's summer months bustle with so many festivals, block parties and concert series that it's impossible to catch every can't-miss event. It's an enchanting season but also profoundly maddening. With all that excitement packed into su... more

Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Concert Reviews

jaill.jpg.jpe

Nov 29, 2012 2:00 PM On Music

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more

Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Music Feature

hb.jpg.jpe

Waukesha singer-songwriter Ryan McIntyre has won seven Wisconsin Area Music Industry awards for his breezy, acoustic pop sensibilities. The former lead singer of the rock group EXIT, McIntyre has sold more than 50,000 more

Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Best of Milwaukee 2012

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES