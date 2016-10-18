Jaill
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 20-26
Oct 18, 2016 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Jaill, Def Harmonic, Midnight Reruns, Lex Allen and Space Raft @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Apr 15, 2016 11:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
"Wherever It Be" is Jaill's Most Vulnerable Release Yet
I’m not sure that anybody’s outright dismissed Jaill as a joke band before, but there’s always been a perception that the Milwaukee psych-pop band is, at the very least, less than serious. They carry themselves with an innate wryness, so it’s not .. more
Jan 7, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jaill Take a Dreamy Turn on Their Latest Single, "Port of Call"
Though their unlikely window as posterchildren for the Milwaukee music scene has closed, Jaill quietly had a great year, logging countless miles on the road behind their latest LP Brain Cream , one of the Milwaukee records of the year. There's mor.. more
Dec 11, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
AlanLomax is associated with “discovering” Muddy Waters and documenting MississippiDelta blues, with field recordings from the American South and far-flungcountries. Who knew that he also roamed Minnesota, Michigan and Wisc.. more
Jul 30, 2015 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jaill Open a New Chapter with ‘Brain Cream’
Jun 23, 2015 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Surgeons in Heat’s Overdue Return
Apr 7, 2015 9:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"
Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more
Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
It's no secret that baseball takes a distant backseat to football as America's sport of choice, and that's especially true here in Wisconsin, where the Packers' off-season vacation plans make bigger headlines than the Brewers even during the heigh.. more
Jul 23, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
The video for Jaill's jangly, deceptively spiteful new non-album single "Pointy Fingers"—their first with their latest latest latest lineup—hit the web yesterday, and with its Lynchian twist, it's a colorful trip through the space-time continuum (.. more
Jun 25, 2013 2:05 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
It was only two or three years ago that Milwaukee musicians were flocking to Austin’s SXSW music festival in droves, if not in hopes of capturing a little bit of press or industry excitement then at least for the experience of playing a few memora.. more
Mar 11, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mar 4, 2013 11:00 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Feb 11, 2013 12:12 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Nov 29, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Much has been made of the first couplet on “Ecce Homo,” the lead track on New York-based Titus Andronicus’ latest album, Local Business. “Okay, I think, by now,” rambles vocalist/guitarist Patrick Stickles more
Nov 19, 2012 9:03 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Nov 13, 2012 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2012