Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret
Village Playhouse’s ‘Jake Revolver’ turns in circles with word play
Jake Revolver: Freelance Secret Agent is a goofy detective parody mostly basing its humor on self-reference and word play. A lot of word play. Probably a bit too much word play. While quite funny at,Theater more
Aug 9, 2016 4:16 PM Katie Hauger Theater
More Than Hardboiled Detective Silliness?
Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Jake Revolver' at the Brumder
It’s not just beating a dead horse at this stage. Parodies of the hardboiled detective genre has been beaten to a bloody pulp over decades of spoofery. (One of my favorites was the movie Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid . There was also a very clever bit.. more
May 26, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
