James Dean
Life, The Forbidden Room and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
James Dean Banned in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission v. Rebel Without a Cause
This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more
Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
James Dean, Too Young to Die
Sep 10, 2015 5:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Water for Elephants
Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more
Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Nicholas Ray: Director Without a Cause?
Nicholas Ray's place in Hollywood history for directing Rebel Without a Cause came less from the film's greatness than its bellwether importance... more
Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Rebel Without a Cause
In Nicholas Ray's 1955 classic drama Rebel Without a Cause , an impossibly cool James Dean gives a star-making turn as a troubled teenager whose weak-willed parents struggle to reconcile his destructive tendencies. The film, which was rele... more
Jun 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Reasons to Be Pretty
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hammer Nails It on a Big Issue
