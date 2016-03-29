RSS

James Dean

Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM Home Movies

This classic of American cinema was initially banned in Milwaukee. A few weeks ago, I took a look atthe efforts of the Milwaukee Motion Picture Commission’s (MMPC) efforts to keepThe Outlaw, a racy western, fromplaying at the downtown To.. more

Jan 11, 2016 6:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Sep 10, 2015 5:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Earlier this year, Sara Gruen\'s bestselling novel Water for Elephants was tailored into a handsomely cut Hollywood movie whose brighter than life palette and sturdy storytelling reminded the New Yorker\'s David Denby of 1956 rather than 2011. .. more

Oct 12, 2011 4:22 PM I Hate Hollywood

Nicholas Ray's place in Hollywood history for directing Rebel Without a Cause came less from the film's greatness than its bellwether importance... more

Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Film Reviews

In Nicholas Ray's 1955 classic drama Rebel Without a Cause , an impossibly cool James Dean gives a star-making turn as a troubled teenager whose weak-willed parents struggle to reconcile his destructive tendencies. The film, which was rele... more

Jun 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

