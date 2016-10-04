RSS
James Groppi
Speaking Truth to Milwaukee
I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
The Lady Vanishes (Again)
Feb 25, 2014 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
James Groppi’s Battle
Father James Groppi is a name synonymous with Milwaukee’s civil rights movement of the late-1960s. Born to Italian immigrant parents on Nov. 16, 1930, Groppi was raised in Bay View and spent much of his time working with his 11 siblings in ... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE 11 Comments
