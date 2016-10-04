RSS

James Groppi

I can’t help wishing Peter Feigin, the new president of the Milwaukee Bucks, hadn’t scrambled quite so quickly to soften his tone and soothe feelings over his totally frank outsider’s assessment of the racial atmosphere in Milwaukee. more

Father James Groppi is a name synonymous with Milwaukee’s civil rights movement of the late-1960s. Born to Italian immigrant parents on Nov. 16, 1930, Groppi was raised in Bay View and spent much of his time working with his 11 siblings in ... more

