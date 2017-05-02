RSS

James Lee Stanley

themaine.jpg.jpe

Pile, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Maine and Todd Rundgren fill out Milwaukee’s concert calendar this week. more

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM This Week in Milwaukee

diningouthihat.jpg.jpe

Hi-Hat Lounge on Brady St. has partnered with Knob Creek andBadger Distributing to be the first bar in Wisconsin with their own barrel ofKnob Creek Single Reserve whiskey. There will be a launch party Thursday, April 7 at Hi-Hat onBrady .. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:13 PM Around MKE

twim_henryrollins_1.jpg.jpe

This week brings Milwaukee appearances from post-rock legends Godspeed You! Black Emperor and notable Bernie Sanders supporter Henry Rollins. more

Feb 9, 2016 4:43 PM This Week in Milwaukee

jae ace milwaukee rapper.jpg.jpe

A relative newcomer to the Milwaukee rap scene, Jae Ace perked ears earlier this month with his single "Quota," a hardened slab of street rap that banged with unspoken menace. As it turns out, that song was something of a red herring. Ace's new mi.. more

Dec 17, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage16091.jpe

Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist... more

Sep 13, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Tilda Swinton’s narration of Simon Armitage’s striking poem about the earth is the narrative thread through Climate of Change. Most documentaries nowadays are workman-like at best, but Brian Hill’s film is a thing of beauty and hope. Even as loggi.. more

Feb 27, 2011 1:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12610.jpe

Folk and soft-rock songwriter James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9797.jpe

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6527.jpe

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since the early 1970s, when he was a featured RCA artist. Without a commercial hit to guarantee him an audience, he fell out of the spotlight, but continued re... more

May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2900.jpe

Soft-rocker survivor James Lee Stanley has been putting out solo albums steadily since th The Eternal Contradiction ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES