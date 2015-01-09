James Mason
The Boys From Brazil
The Boys From Brazil (1978) circulated the concept of human cloning with its pulpy story of a Nazi conspiracy to replicate Hitler. It stars James Mason, Laurence Olivier and Gregory Peck. more
Jan 9, 2015 Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 20
Youthful host Josh “It’s Awesome!” Bernstein guides the first episode of the History Channel’s three-part series. Determined to follow the Norsemen’s path to the New World, Bernstein sails from Denmark to Iceland on a replica Viking ship... more
Mar 20, 2014 Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Oct. 10
Theater was born in ancient Athens in amphitheaters much like the one overlooking the city where this hit-filled concert was recorded. Peter Gabriel brought rock theater to an exceptional level in staging, lighting, choreography and gesture... more
Oct 10, 2013 Home Movies
Nothing Beats a Great Spy Film
Taut tales of stealthy undercover agents from the Civil War through the Cold War have provided... more
Mar 28, 2012 A&E Feature