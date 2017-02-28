RSS

James Ridge

mctbypaul ruffolo).jpg.jpe

Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more

Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Theater

theatrereview_apt_a_(byzanewilliams).jpg.jpe

American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more

Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Theater

If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more

Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Theater

theater_mct.jpg.jpe

All that's really required for solidly entertaining theater is one person and a story. When the right actor is paired with the right script in the right venue, a one-person show can be every bit as dynamic as something with a big more

Feb 27, 2013 3:39 PM Theater

James Ridge is a tall man who has been known to work alone. He's also one of Wisconsin’s most captivating actors. Several years ago he put in a particularly well-rendered performance as Charles Dickens in a one-man show that played in multi... more

Feb 13, 2013 5:26 PM Theater

blogimage19568.jpe

Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage19184.jpe

Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t  A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more

Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Theater

Still together after 12 years and 8 million records sold, Third Eye Blind is going to be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, May 30at 8pm. Third Eye Blind will be performing many of t,Promotions more

May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

SOCIAL UPDATES