James Ridge
Chamber Theatre's 'The Few' Explores the Disconnect of High-Tech
Samuel D. Hunter’s intimate, 90-minute, no-intermission drama The Few opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre. It’s a beautifully wrought, stark and poignant reminder of the ever-constant need for human contact. more
Feb 28, 2017 1:55 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
APT’s ‘Pride and Prejudice’ Shines
American Players Theatre adapts Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice on stage in Spring Green more
Jul 28, 2015 9:01 PM Michael Muckian Theater
APT: Dickens in America
If history is to be believed, Charles Dickens was as much an actor as a writer, developing the characters in his novels before a mirror to get them just right before committing them to paper. more
Jul 10, 2013 11:21 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Chamber Theatre’s Lintel Is Long Overdue
All that's really required for solidly entertaining theater is one person and a story. When the right actor is paired with the right script in the right venue, a one-person show can be every bit as dynamic as something with a big more
Feb 27, 2013 3:39 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Adventures in the Library
James Ridge is a tall man who has been known to work alone. He's also one of Wisconsin’s most captivating actors. Several years ago he put in a particularly well-rendered performance as Charles Dickens in a one-man show that played in multi... more
Feb 13, 2013 5:26 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heart and Humor in APT's 'Admirable' Production
Fans of Peter Pan well know author James M. Barrie's ability to look at life's challenges through the lens of the heart, arriving at solutions both childlike in their simplicity and complex in their effect. Barrie takes the same lens to th... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
American Players Theatre Impresses With 'Richard III'
Is there any literary character more malevolent than Shakespeare's Richard III? Deformed of body, malignant of mind, Richard murders his way to the throne of England. The “poisonous bunch-backed toad” is eventually undone, but not before more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
A Tale Of Two Dickens
Though he wrote numerous bits of prose that weren’t A Christmas Carol, Charles Dickens seems to be fused with the holiday season in American popular culture. It’s not that difficult to imagine a point in the future where one might expect parents.. more
Nov 30, 2010 11:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Third Eye Blind (5/30)
Still together after 12 years and 8 million records sold, Third Eye Blind is going to be performing at the Riverside Theater on Saturday, May 30at 8pm. Third Eye Blind will be performing many of t,Promotions more
May 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions