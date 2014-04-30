RSS
James Vincent Mcmorrow
Kiings Remix James Vincent McMorrow
The Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings have spent much of the last year working on original material, with sights on releasing a full-length album soon, but they haven't forgotten their roots as remix artists. Their latest track is a reworking of Jam.. more
Apr 30, 2014 7:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 27 - April 2
Jimmie Vaughan, Purling Hiss, Yellow Ostrich and more. more
Mar 26, 2014 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Rachael Thomas Carlson, ‘Poet of Silence’
You may have seen Rachael Thomas Carlson in a three-piece suit and bow tie, lugging a heavy guitar case across the UW-Milwaukee campus or waiting with it at a bus stop. In that get-up Thomas resembles a country player from the Carter Family... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff 6 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!