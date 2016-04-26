RSS

James

Windfall Theatre closes its 23rd season with the Milwaukee premiere of the Off Broadwaymusical hit Death Takes a Holiday, May 6-21 at Village Church Arts. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:51 PM Theater

None of Marquette's big three were drafted, but all will be playing in the NBA Summer League, hoping to get noticed and make a squad:James finds a teamBy Todd Rosiak of the Journal Sentinel                                                        .. more

Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3831.jpe

Ironically, synthetic herbicides are poisonous not just to earthworms but to your lawn, too! Not to mention the harm they do to all the other innocent bystanders such as you, your family and pets, birds, wildlife and our waterways (and therefore f.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Health & Wellness

My assignment was to give five questions for thisMarquette team as they head into the meat of their conference schedule.The questions are supposed to help determine if the Golden Eagles canmake a definitive run deep into the NCAA Tournament. .. more

Feb 2, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

It took me literal weeks to get out of baseball mode and into football mode. Now, before I could blink, it's time to think college hockey and college hoops. We were at Saturday night's UW men's hockey game and I've got lots to share about that, so.. more

Oct 27, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3941.jpe

Though it takes the unusual step of acknowledging the infamous writer’s less than pr Gonzo: The Life and Work of Dr. Hunter S. Thompson ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3845.jpe

Though in American they’re still known almost exclusively for their alt-rock hit &ld American Pie ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3831.jpe

This Week in Milwaukee ,None more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage2523.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES