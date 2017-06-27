RSS

Jamie Foxx

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

In the new horror film The Bye Bye Man, three college students encounter an evil spirit and learn its name—too late, for they discover that saying it is a death warrant. more

Jan 10, 2017 3:41 PM Film Clips

Rewriting most of the original musical’s songs, the poorly scripted and paced “modern retelling” of Annie (featuring Jamie Foxx) is an embarrassment. more

Dec 17, 2014 11:12 AM Film Clips

Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM Film Clips

On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more

Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM Film Clips

<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM I Hate Hollywood

Calling Terri lazy is only half the story. The overweight, downbeat adolescent wanders to school and around town in pajamas, is mercilessly mocked by other kids and is a complete misfit. But he\'s also depressed and for good reason. Lacking parent.. more

Nov 7, 2011 1:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Now in its fifth year, local sketch comedy group Broadminded continues a tradition of regularly performing new material with its latest show: Encyclopedia Broadtannica: Complete and Abridged. (this as opposed to completely abridged or complete a.. more

Nov 3, 2011 11:14 AM Theater

Foxx couldn't help but smirk at the ridiculousness of posing like a model in his $2,000 le beaucoup ,Concert Reviews more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

What a difference a decade makes. In 1994, Jamie Foxx, then a little-known “In Living Color” cast member, released his first album to widespread indifference. After Foxx moved away from comedy to focus on dramatic acting, a career shift tha... more

Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more

Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou.. more

Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Based on a true story, the Soloist stars Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr., the movie will premiere in Milwaukee's Jazz Estate on Friday, April 17. The movie is about a Los Angeles Journalist (Robert Downey Jr.), who befriends a schizophreni... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments

John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

