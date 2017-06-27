Jamie Foxx
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 1.12
In the new horror film The Bye Bye Man, three college students encounter an evil spirit and learn its name—too late, for they discover that saying it is a death warrant. more
Jan 10, 2017 3:41 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Annie
Rewriting most of the original musical’s songs, the poorly scripted and paced “modern retelling” of Annie (featuring Jamie Foxx) is an embarrassment. more
Dec 17, 2014 11:12 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: June 27
On a roll following the estrogen-soaked hit Bridesmaids, director Paul Feig takes on this cop buddy project centered around two dysfunctional, yet effective, female operatives. In order to catch a ruthless drug lord more
Jun 27, 2013 5:59 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Masterpiece: Case Histories
<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more
Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
John C. Reilly's Misfit Indie Comedy
Calling Terri lazy is only half the story. The overweight, downbeat adolescent wanders to school and around town in pajamas, is mercilessly mocked by other kids and is a complete misfit. But he\'s also depressed and for good reason. Lacking parent.. more
Nov 7, 2011 1:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The New Encyclopedia
Now in its fifth year, local sketch comedy group Broadminded continues a tradition of regularly performing new material with its latest show: Encyclopedia Broadtannica: Complete and Abridged. (this as opposed to completely abridged or complete a.. more
Nov 3, 2011 11:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jamie Foxx @ The Milwaukee Theatre
Foxx couldn't help but smirk at the ridiculousness of posing like a model in his $2,000 le beaucoup ,Concert Reviews more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Jamie Foxx
What a difference a decade makes. In 1994, Jamie Foxx, then a little-known “In Living Color” cast member, released his first album to widespread indifference. After Foxx moved away from comedy to focus on dramatic acting, a career shift tha... more
Jul 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 30 - August 5
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Will 2009 Have a Song of the Summer?
Before he left the New York Times for the New Yorker, the great Kelefa Sanneh wrote a 2007 eulogy for the Song of the Summer, contending that media fragmentation has made it all but impossible for one single to reign over the season the way hits h.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Soloist
The opening scene, when Robert Downey, Jr. hurls from his bike onto the unyielding asphalt in an accident giving rise to stitches and a swollen-shut eye, is a clue: The Soloist will be harder edged than most Hollywood social problem pictures abou.. more
Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Soloist (4/17)
Based on a true story, the Soloist stars Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr., the movie will premiere in Milwaukee's Jazz Estate on Friday, April 17. The movie is about a Los Angeles Journalist (Robert Downey Jr.), who befriends a schizophreni... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Laborfest and Barack Obama
As always, the Milwaukee County Labor Council AFL-CIO goes all out in celebration of its favorite holiday, Labor Day, staging their parade through downtown Milwaukee at 11 a.m. and hosting a family-oriented,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
Coming Together Through the Art of John Lennon
John Lennon picked up a pencil long before his mother Julia bought him his first guitar as a teenager. His talent consistently evolved, leading him to art school and a working practice as a visual artist af,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee