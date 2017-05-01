RSS

Jane\'S Walk

turner.jpg.jpe

This week, Jane’s Walk will return to Milwaukee for itssecond year of promoting community involvement via neighborhood walking tours.Six different parts of Milwaukee will be highlighted in this year’s tourseries, which runs.. more

May 1, 2017 5:44 PM Around MKE

turner-hall.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Turners celebrate urban visionary and revolutionary author of The Death and Life of Great American Cities Jane Jacobs on Tuesday, May 10, at Turner Hall Ballroom in conjunction with Milwaukee’s first annual Jane’s Walk more

May 3, 2016 3:56 PM Expresso

blogimage13613.jpe

It wasn’t entirely surprising that the Archdiocese of Milwaukee filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings earlier this month. Indeed—former Archbishop Timothy Dolan floated the idea in 2003 shortly after he came to Milwaukee.But Archbisho... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

