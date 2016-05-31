RSS

Janis Joplin

bookreview_woody.jpg.jpe

The Replacements were the most beloved punk rock band to emerge from Minneapolis’ flourishing scene in the 1980s. Veteran rock critic Bob Mehr chronicles their story in lavish detail with Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements. more

May 31, 2016 2:23 PM Books

janis.jpg.jpe

May 1, 2016 1:20 PM I Hate Hollywood

With Kurt Cobain’s death came media chatter on the “27 Club,” the propensity for rock stars to die at age 27. The passing of Amy Winehouse at that same age stimulated renewed scuttlebutt. British rock biographer Howard Sounes came to hi... more

Apr 9, 2014 1:05 AM Books

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more

May 15, 2013 12:32 AM Around MKE

books.jpg.jpe

Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more

Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Books

bookrev.jpg.jpe

The great thing about jazz, one of America’s distinct contributions to the world’s culture, is that it’s always changing—not just year to year, but also performance to performance. At least that’s the line from some... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:44 PM Books

blogimage18812.jpe

“Get It While You Can,” the closing track on Pearl, proved strangely prophetic. Janis Joplin would die shortly after completing the 1970 session, cutting short her rapid development as an artist. Pearl was her greatest achievement, and the ... more

May 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12736.jpe

A throwback to James Taylor, Jackson Browne and other folky, soft-rock singer-songwriters of the ’70s, Shawn Mullins scored one of the biggest adult-alternative ballads of the ’90s with his single “Lullaby.” Though he’s never more

Oct 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES