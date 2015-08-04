RSS

Jason Derulo

twim_socialdistortion.jpg.jpe

This week sees Brandon Flowers and Social Distortion come through the Rave and Mötley Crüe say farewell at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. more

Aug 4, 2015 8:16 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4598.jpe

Even after his death in 2003, Cash remains a strong influence on artists in a variety of g All Aboard: A Tribute to Johnny ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage4598.jpe

This blog will probably be dark for much of Thanksgiving weekend, but before I take some time off, let me leave you with a grab bag of music videos I’ve been enjoying lately. The Veils – “The Letter” The Veils singer Finn Andrews gives one.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES