Jason Powell

onlyweknowbest.jpg.jpe

Review of Milwaukee playwright Jason Powell’s satire on political dysfunction, Only We Know Best, performed by Milwaukee Metro Voices. more

May 16, 2017 2:26 PM Theater

Milwaukee Metro Voices teams with composer Jason Powell at Next Act Theatre (May 12-21), a timely musical comedy that satirizes partisanship and strives to start a real conversation. more

May 9, 2017 1:26 PM A&E Feature

aegatewaymikadobydalereince.jpg.jpe

It’s about doomed love, capital punishment, and bureaucracy. And it’s a comedy. Blindingly bright colors clash against the darkness as love mingles with the impending threat of death in musical comedy that feels very, very big on a very small stag.. more

Mar 19, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

goodnightlulu318x440-01.jpg.jpe

Feb 7, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

Nov 22, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

13336016_10154123252161280_6318285755656044733_n.jpg.jpe

Back in June, Director David Kaye was so excited about his first production meeting for For Purely Elfish Reasons that he posted on Facebook about it, saying that it, “could easily be the funniest and most fun show I've ever worked on.” He cl.. more

Jul 18, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

dancereview_danceworks_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Inside us all lives the child we once were. The Quest, Jason Powell’s fifth collaboration with Danceworks Performance Company, spoke to boys and girls of all ages. Cream City Percussion played alongside Chant Claire Chamber Choir onstage an... more

May 17, 2016 4:01 PM Dance

danceworks quest.jpg.jpe

It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the ide.. more

May 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

danceworks_doriang-1024x780.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more

Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM Dance

12191685_10153707997219814_9195592800129376779_n.jpg.jpe

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

thatrereview_alchemist.jpg.jpe

Alchemist Theatre manifests a cozy, intimate production of Rocky Horror Show Live! that blends fresh performances with the spirit of the cult classic film. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:55 PM Theater

the-rocky-horror-picture-show-543c46eba160d.jpg.jpe

The Alchemist Theatre performs Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show Live with performances throughout October. more

Sep 29, 2015 8:53 PM Theater

The Alchemist’s latest offering features seven one-acts by Milwaukee comedy gurus Jason Powell and Doug Jarecki written for Bunny Gumbo’s Combat Theatre and Patrick Schmitz Presents Sketch 22. Each script was based on a randomly paired set... more

Sep 12, 2014 6:24 PM Theater

elf.jpg.jpe

Holidaytheater tradition is great. This coming holiday season we have more AChristmas Carol to look forward to. A Cudahy Caroler Christmas continueswith In Tandem as well. As nice as it is to see old classics returning to thestage, it’s incred.. more

Aug 18, 2014 6:14 AM Theater

Milwaukee Opera Theatre is returning to a beloved work from its past: Fortuna the Time Bender vs. The Schoolgirls of Doom, the Jason Powell operetta that blended comic book heroism and Gilbert & Sullivan pastiche into a blockbuster success ... more

May 9, 2014 9:48 PM Classical Music

fortuna.jpg.jpe

Superheromovies continue to be very, very successful for Hollywood. With one already inrelease and another opening this weekend, the summer movie season hasofficially started. Local theater stages have yet to stage even a singlesuperhero story.. more

May 3, 2014 5:00 PM Theater

dance.jpg.jpe

My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more

Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM Classical Music

danceworkds.jpg.jpe

Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more

Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more

Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian Pellicano more

Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Theater

blogimage14772.jpe

Set in 1940s California, Ross Wellington is the story of a Roswell alien who now works as a private detective. With the comic book's third issue newly available online, the story's Milwaukee-bred perpetrators Mark Van Handel (Ross creator a... more

May 9, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage5312.jpe

Trouble in Mind, a drama by Alice Childress exploring race relations, occupies the "p Trouble in Mind ,Theater more

Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

