A Closer Look at Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley’s Record
Wisconsin Supreme Court Interim Justice Rebecca Bradley didn’t disclose all of her writings and political affiliations in her three applications for three judicial positions—all of which she received from Republican Gov. Scott Walker. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:59 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Got Corruption?
Looks like the final weeks of the Legislature’s last floor period of 2015 will be dominated by bills that boost the Republicans’ hold on power and money—and open the door to more corruption in office. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
Supreme Court Shuts Down Walker’s John Doe Investigation—For Now
It was almost inevitable that the Wisconsin Supreme Court would rule in favor of Gov. Scott Walker and his campaign allies and shut down the John Doe investigation into their potential crimes. more
Jul 21, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The John Doe Investigation Is Dead. Or Is It?
As everyone predicted, the four members of the WisconsinSupreme Court who benefited from $8 million in campaign spending by specialinterest groups ruled in favor of those same special interests groups and shutdown the John Doe investigation int.. more
Jul 16, 2015 8:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 2 Comments
Will Right-Wing Big Money Buy Another Seat on the State Supreme Court?
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley faces Rock County Judge James Daley on the April 7 ballot. Experts expect special interest group money to flood in before the election. more
Mar 17, 2015 9:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Is Poll-Watching ‘Militia’ Real or a Hoax? And Does It Matter?
Sep 25, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Scott Walker Flip-Flops on Campaign Money Transparency
How times have changed.As a lightning-rod governor facing a recall in 2012, Gov. Scott Walker raised more
Sep 2, 2014 8:53 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
