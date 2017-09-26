Jazz Gallery
Milwaukee's Complicated History with All-Ages DIY Venues
The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lauren Keene Local Music
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Abstract and Expressive, Candid and Carefully Ordered
Varied facets of experience reflect in the work of two artists showing work at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest. One, Karen Fischberg, is finishing a degree at MIAD, the other, Sandra Wys,Art more
Jul 12, 2016 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Photography Exhibit Brings the Riverwest 24-Hour Bicycle Race to Light
Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more
Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Legendary Live Music Venue Temporarily Falls Silent
It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more
Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE 1 Comments
Jazz Prime Valentine @ Riverwest's Jazz Gallery
Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more
Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Natural Forms: The Art of Roy Staab" at The Jazz Gallery
It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more
Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
Riverwest Jazz Gallery: Giants of Jazz Photo Exhibition/Sale & Christmas Super Show
First thingsfirst: I love jazz. We’re talking anif-you-love-jazz-so-much-why-don’t-you-marry-it kind of love. Don’t think Ihaven’t tried…At any rate, mycharge with the Shepherd Express concerns the visual arts, and despite the theatri.. more
Dec 18, 2013 9:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Off the Cuff with Manty Ellis
Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more
Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Brandon Miller Off the Cuff
Classical Music Happenings
Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more
Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Classical Music
The Extra Crispy Brass Band's Hot Jazz
The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
The Danglers
Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more
Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hideaway Pub & Eatery
The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Wisconsin’s Rudimentary Roads: Part I
As the adage goes, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and road construction. The noise, delays and labyrinthine detours can be inconvenient, but our road hassles are nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with back in th... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Harley’s Troubles: It’s Not State Taxes
Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Packers Recap: A Nifty Reverse
Last January the Green Bay Packers were looking back on a 6-10 season, a seven-win dropoff from 2007. Brett Favre had left, but the offense didn’t falter in Aaron Rodgers’ hands. The big problem was defense, so general manager Ted Thompson more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports