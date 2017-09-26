RSS

Jazz Gallery

The loss of several prominent Milwaukee all-ages venues has scene regulars asking what it will take for a DIY venue to survive in this city. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Local Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more

Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Local Music

When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more

Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

Varied facets of experience reflect in the work of two artists showing work at the Jazz Gallery in Riverwest. One, Karen Fischberg, is finishing a degree at MIAD, the other, Sandra Wys,Art more

Jul 12, 2016 2:38 PM Visual Arts

Photo Courtesy Elizabeth, Flickr CCTwo Milwaukee-based artists are showcasing their portraitsof riders from the iconic Riverwest 24 Hour Bicycle Race this Saturday at theJazz Gallery, 926 East Center Street.The show opens March 5th with a.. more

Mar 3, 2016 5:47 PM Around MKE

It’s with aheavy heart that I announce the Jazz Estate is putting a moratorium onlive music while undergoing personnel changes. The hiatus is of indefinitelength, but the bartender with whom I spoke sounded confident that concertswould .. more

Aug 1, 2015 4:07 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Jazz is capableof conjuring a truly remarkable variety of atmospheres and instilling a widearray of moods in its listeners. With Valentines Day quickly approaching, itis an opportune time to recall jazz’s aphrodisiac quality. Here are a few.. more

Jan 22, 2015 1:04 AM Visual Arts

Roy Staab's blog

It's always gratifying to see a local boy make good. So much the betterwhen this success takes the form “local boy becomes an internationallyrecognized artist.” Such is the case with Roy Staab. Over the course longcareer, Staab has dabbled i.. more

Dec 6, 2014 7:38 PM Visual Arts

On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more

Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Local Music 2 Comments

First thingsfirst: I love jazz. We’re talking anif-you-love-jazz-so-much-why-don’t-you-marry-it kind of love. Don’t think Ihaven’t tried…At any rate, mycharge with the Shepherd Express concerns the visual arts, and despite the theatri.. more

Dec 18, 2013 9:43 PM Visual Arts

Manty Ellis is considered a cornerstone of Milwaukee jazz. In 1970, he co-founded the city’s first jazz program at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, which cultivated many players who went on to become successful here and elsewhere. Now 8... more

Dec 4, 2013 1:09 AM Off the Cuff

Robert Ashley’s opera Perfect Lives was featured in Peter Greenaway’s documentary 4 American Composers after enjoying a long career at the cutting edge of musical theater. Ashley will perform his Lectures to Be more

Nov 16, 2012 3:06 PM Classical Music

The Extra Crispy Brass Band has a sound that is distinctly Dixie, finding inspiration from the “second line” traditional style of New Orleans jazz. “The first line was the funeral procession and the second line refers to the up-tempo br more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Cheap Trick isn’t the only band doing a multiple-night residency in Milwaukee this month. The local acid-rock trio The Danglers celebrates 13 years of fusing metal, punk, jazz and classical music with a three-night residency at the more

Feb 11, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Hideaway may be off the beaten path, but that certainly doesn’t keep devotees from making the trek to Franklin for the restaurant’s stellar Buffalo wings. The plump pieces of poultry are dredged in homemade breading, fried and tossed in... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

As the adage goes, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and road construction. The noise, delays and labyrinthine detours can be inconvenient, but our road hassles are nothing compared to what our ancestors had to deal with back in th... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Conservatives—including Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker—like to blame Harley-Davidson’s current business troubles on the state’s tax policies, including a recently enacted rule designed to close a loophole that allo more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Last January the Green Bay Packers were looking back on a 6-10 season, a seven-win dropoff from 2007. Brett Favre had left, but the offense didn’t falter in Aaron Rodgers’ hands. The big problem was defense, so general manager Ted Thompson more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

