Jazz In The Park W/ The Tempters
Jack Frost and Family In A Cozy Space
Local playwright/actress Liz Shpe’s Upon a Midnight Clear: A Tale of Jack Frost glides into another production this year. Previously, the holiday tale had inhabited the space at the Brumder Mansion. This year the story makes it’s way to the .. more
Dec 7, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Download Gerald Walker's Latest Mixtape, "Believers Never Die"
It doesn\'t take a Google Alert to let me know when Gerald Walker has a new mixtape; whenever he releases new music my Twitter feed lights up with posts from about half of the rap writers I follow. Walker may not have been chosen as one of <em>XXL.. more
Apr 18, 2012 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jazz in the Park w/ The Tempters
While Milwaukee's vintage soul scene doesn't begin to match up against the groundswell of hits that came out of Motor City in the ’60s, we do have our very own Temptations tribute band. Formed in 1995 by a quintet of local professionals more
Sep 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jazz in the Park w/ The Tempters
While Milwaukee's vintage soul scene doesn't begin to match up against the groundswell of hits that came out of Motor City in the ’60s, we do have our own Temptations tribute band. Formed in 1995 by a quintet of local professionals, The Tem... more
Oct 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Jazz in the Park w/ The Tempters
While Milwaukee's vintage soul scene doesn't begin to match up against the groundswell of hits that came out of Motor City in the ’60s, we do have our very own Temptations tribute band. Formed in 1995 by a quintet of local professionals, Th... more
Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments