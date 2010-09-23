RSS

Jazz Rap

blogimage5854.jpe

Sep 23, 2010 3:31 PM On Music

blogimage4459.jpe

The Florentine Opera Company turned 75 this season, making it the sixth-oldest professiona Salome ,A&E Feature more

Nov 11, 2008 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage4459.jpe

News of Bill Cosby producing a rap album was greeted with understandable skepticism, what with, you know, Bill Cobsy infamous hatred of rap music. That the Cosby rap album, State of Emergency, spreads a positive message about youth living up .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES