Jc Brooks And The Uptown Sound
This Week in Milwaukee: April 6-12, 2017
Thursday, April 6 Dave Davies @ Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, 8 p.m. Along with his brother Ray, Dave Davies was the co-founder of one of the most pioneering rock bands of the ’60s, The Kinks,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2017 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound @ Hotel Foster
The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more
Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound, New Orleans Suspects Among 2012 Jazz in the Park Headliners
<p> The Chicago retro-soul quartet JC Brooks and the Uptown Sound and the jammy jazz-funk band The New Orleans Suspects are among the headliners at this year\'s Jazz in the Park concert series. The event, which will run Thursdays from June 7 to Se.. more
Mar 15, 2012 4:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Velvet Underground: An Illustrated History of a Walk on the Wild Side (Voyageur), by Jim DeRogatis
A Walk on the Wild Side ,Books more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books