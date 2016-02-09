RSS

The Jealous Revolver

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Theater

I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more

Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more

Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more

Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Theater

It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more

Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more

Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles more

Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

