Cabaret Milwaukee’s Solid Conclusion of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee’s The Jealous Revolver trilogy, co-created by Josh Bryan, Sara Anzaldua Mueller and Jackie Benka, comes to its conclusion with Episode 3, Feb. 11-14 at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s Best Place. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more
Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cabaret Milwaukee returns at the end of the month with its second episode of The Jealous Revolver. The original retro show features host Richard Howling presenting a series of segments in the spirit of old-time radio. The full period drama.. more
Oct 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee’s latest old-timey radio stage outfit Cabaret Milwaukee return next month with the first episode of its noir crime trilogy. The Jealous Revolver is a three-part story that is staged as part of a cabaret fusing live music, theatre, radio-.. more
Jan 28, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
It’s no secret to anybody who follows comedy closely that Amy Schumer is on the rise. Her unflinchingly personal, often sexually oriented stand-up routines have earned her the respect of some of comedy’s biggest more
Feb 12, 2014 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Along with Crocus, Polonez is among the last Polish restaurants on the South Side of Milwaukee County, an area once dominated by Poles. Although it is a little off the normal dining path, tucked into a largely residential St. Francis neighb... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments