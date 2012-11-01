Jeanna Salzer
Katy Perry Will Sing With Barack Obama in Milwaukee on Saturday
In what his campaign has described as a “grassroots event,” perhaps stretching the definition of whatever that term means or was once meant to mean, President Barack Obama will campaign with pop star Katy Perry on Saturday at Milwaukee’s Delta .. more
Nov 1, 2012 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Summer Soulstice Music Festival
While they're certainly not the biggest of the bunch, street festivals go a long way toward rounding out Milwaukee's prized image as the “City of Festivals.” But they're not all created equal. There are certainly reliable, ever- more
Jun 25, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Milwaukee's Best Acoustic Musician and Female Vocalist
Raindrops ,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Hollywood's Dark Dreamer
Vincente Minnelli was husband to Judy Garland and, more successfully, father to Liza Minnelli. During his many years at MGM, he became the studio’s premier director of musicals such as Ziegfeld Follies (1944), Meet Me in St. Louis (1944), An Amer.. more
May 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jeanna Salzer: Contemporary Pop Newcomer
The past few years have seen Milwaukee turn out a number of powerful rock 'n' roll Raindrops ,Local Music more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music 2 Comments