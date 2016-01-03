Jeeves Intervenes
Jeeves Auditions
It’s kind of disappointing that there isn’t more opening in late December/early January. While I have only a lonely touring production of Newsies to look forward to in my near future, there really ARE a lot of auditions going in various pl.. more
Jan 3, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival on Friday
Dead Man’s Carnival returns to the Miramar once more for another show mixing traditional circus-style acts with sideshow stunts, aerial gymnastics, fire performances, striptease, human oddities and more. Based out of Milwaukee, the nation.. more
Aug 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Jeeves Takes a Bow’ at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre produced Margaret Raether’s Jeeves Intervenes in 2010, Jeeves in Bloom in 2013 and this year, the company will wrap up its season with the final installment, Jeeves Takes a Bow. Matt Daniels reprises his role as Je... more
Apr 7, 2015 10:11 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Elections Have Consequences: Health Care for Low-Income Adults and Families
Although Congress passed a sweeping health care reform bill earlier this year—portions of which have already kicked in—the next Wisconsin governor will have a lot of decisions to make about health care in the state, from providing coverage ... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ With Style at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with Jeeves Intervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters created by P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-top physical comedy as Bertie W... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Limbaugh misguided, but a force to be reckoned with
I first started listening to the Rush Limbaugh program during the Clinton Administration, or as Rush liked to call it “America Held Hostage.” Regardless of what you may think of his pol,Left and Right more
Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 3 Comments