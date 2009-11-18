RSS

Jeff Grygny

blogimage8906.jpe

If this sounds like a made-for-TV movie plot trickedout with some fancy metaphors, no won Moon Over the Brewery ,Theater more

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

The story of the "Radium Girls" of NewJersey has been told in books, poems, fil These Shining Lives ,Theater more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Couldyou detail a bit of your revolutionary economic theory? OK.If we want to change Paint the Town ,Off the Cuff more

Sep 18, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

A New Yorker cartoon pictures a spectacled woman in a witness box, surrounded by judge, ju New Yorker ,Theater more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

Good-old Milwaukee received a fresh load of snow just in time for the seventh annual (minu Cudahy Caroler's Christmas ,Theater more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

One can expect a little extra staginess from college productions-fake beards and so on. Th The Cherry Orchard ,Theater more

Nov 18, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

   Soulstice Theatre takes the gritty, sexy musical Chicago into a strange dimen Chicago ,Theater more

Aug 20, 2008 12:00 AM Theater 2 Comments

Whatdo you do when you lose your one true love? Withfive w To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday ,Theater more

May 20, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES