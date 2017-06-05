Jeff Plale
Remembering the Worst Pitching Performance in Brewers History: Billy Travers’ Historic 1977 Dud
With Chase Anderson’s recent near no-hit gem against theDiamondbacks, I got to thinking about the greatest pitching performances inBrewers history. Using Bill James’ game score metric as a guide (a pitcherstarts with 50 points and makes addi.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:19 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
City Cable Channel Isn’t So Basic
WTMJ-4 is the current casualty in the dust-up between Journal Broadcast Group and Time Warner Cable.But Milwaukee’s City Channel could more
Sep 5, 2013 12:54 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Letter to AG Holder: Investigate Scott Walker
Mar 10, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Repealing Health Care Reform Is the Wrong Move
Well, Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen got his wish: lots of headlines, of course, and the ability to join Florida’s lawsuit to challenge the federal health care reform law.Wisconsin’s Republican members in the House of Represent... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
It's A Wonderful Sunset
There are countless challenges and difficulties with bringing one of the most beloved holiday films in history to a live theatre stage. The Sunset Playhouse does an admirable job of this with its production of It’s A Wonderful Life. Adapted f.. more
Dec 1, 2010 10:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Plale’s List of Late Donations: Go Coal!
As first reported by Xoff, it looks like state Sen. Jeff Plale is getting a little help from his deep-pocketed friends in the final days of his re-election campaign. His report of late contributionsmade after the last reporting deadlinesh.. more
Sep 14, 2010 2:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Plale Takes Money from Global Warming-Denying Koch Company Lobbyist
You know there’s nothing I love more than poring over the campaign finance reports of candidates. And you know there’s always something juicy in Sen. Jeff Plale’s reports, because he’s the right wing’s go-to Democrat for killing legislatio.. more
Jul 28, 2010 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin Conservation Scorecard Flunks Doyle, Plale, Young and Zepnick
Jun 15, 2010 5:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Chris Larson’s Challenging Jeff Plale
He’s going to make it official tonight, but Milwaukee County Supervisor Chris Larson is challenging state Sen. Jeff Plale in the September Democratic primary. The district runs along the lakeshore, from Oak Creek to the UWM campus. Larson is .. more
Jun 10, 2010 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jeff Plale’s At It Again
Yet again, state Sen. Jeff Plale is proving to be the you-know-what in the punchbowl. According to Wispolitics.com’s Quorum Call (the best real-time coverage of the waning days of the legislative session), the alleged Democrat is throwing a m.. more
Apr 20, 2010 6:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Ouch! Clean Energy Hits a Rough Patch
Apr 16, 2010 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow.” A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rijn, Lievens has featured as little more than a footnote beneath the name more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Revising the W-2 Program
When then-Gov. Tommy Thompson launched the Wisconsin Works (W-2)program in 1996, it was supposed to end welfare as we know it bygetting people to work for their benefits, which would lead toindependen,Expresso more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Same Time, Next Year
Hopelessly romantic in a vaguely offbeat way, Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year is a mid-'70s oddity. It's the story of a pair of people who meet once a year to engage in an extramarital affair. In the Sunset Playhouse’s production, whic... more
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Audiences for the Arts
Bucks game or the opera? Bar crawl or the symphony? TiVo or a play? With endless options for consumers, arts organizations are in fierce competition for your time. To keep ahead, they are reaching out to audiences lik,A&E Feature more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jenna Kashou A&E Feature 6 Comments
Hardcore Comedy Show Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Valentine’s Day has a cruel way of sending our collective blood pressure through the roof, so don’t expect the angry ladies of the Hardcore Comedy Show to tone down their stand-up routines in an,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow
The Milwaukee Art Museum pays tribute to a largely overlooked Dutch master with its exhibit “Jan Lievens: Out of Rembrandt’s Shadow,” which opens today. A contemporary of Rembrandt van Rij,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Drinking Liberally
Drinking Liberally normally meets on Wednesdays, but for an event as historic as the inauguration of the country’s first African American president (and the farewell to the country’s least popul,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Musical Box
A Trick of the Tail ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee