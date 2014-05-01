RSS

the-macallan-bravo-series-presents-grand-finale-of-edo-de-waart-festival_3.jpg.jpe

This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more

May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Classical Music

joyceyang_wide-98e35405b2f8db50ee63cf9e9fc82038a5b0a305-s6-c30.jpg.jpe

Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more

Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM A&E Feature

classicalpre.jpg.jpe

Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more

Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Classical Music

During the late ’60s, Antler, Andy Clausen and me were three of many young people inspired by Allen Ginsberg, whose deep voice of sanity and compassion came as a great relief amid the insanity and cruelty of the Vietnam more

Jul 2, 2013 10:24 PM Books

classical.jpg.jpe

Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more

Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Classical Music

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage3548.jpe

Though he introduced himself as a geeky, skateboarding rapper with an affinity for Japanes The Cool ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1717.jpe

Since the 1980s, local author and UW-Milwaukee instructor Jeff Poniewaz h When and why did you start incorporating elements of music into the celebration? ,Off the Cuff more

Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

a&e.jpg.jpe

Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) wouldn’t win any beauty contests, but his music did. Though ungainly in appearance, he was a man of noble soul and high poetic sensitivity. He was regarded as awkward and unsophisticated by many more

Jan 22, 2013 1:53 PM A&E Feature

bookpre.jpg.jpe

San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Books

blogimage18767.jpe

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage15061.jpe

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Gustav Mahler, whose 10 epic symphonies comprise the culmination of the Austro-Germanic symphonic tradition. Born in Bohemia the grandson of a street peddler, by the time he died in 1911... more

Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Many composers have set poems by Walt Whitman to music, but no one did it more beautifully and sensitively to the nuances of the words than Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). One of the greatest composers not only of England but of the wor... more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage12708.jpe

Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more

Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage12352.jpe

Edo de Waart began and ended last MSO season with exciting performances of two big Mahler symphonies: the Fifth last September and the Third last June. The current season will end next June with Mahler’s spectacular Second with choral final... more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage11239.jpe

How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage11089.jpe

Gustav Mahler said, “A symphony must be like the world—it must embrace everything.” This weekend, as grand finale to his first season as the Milwaukee Symphony’s new music director, Edo de Waart has chosen Mahler’s colossal S more

Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage10312.jpe

This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage8673.jpe

A poet once wrote that Bruckner’s Eighth Symphonywould make a good peace treaty bet And God Created Great Whales ,Classical Music/Dance more

Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

June 12-14 Andreas Delfs will conduct the Milwaukee premiere of Mahler's 8th Symphony. De wild ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

