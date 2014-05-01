Jeff Poniewaz
DeWaart conducts Wagner, Mozart and Elgar
This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more
May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Joyce Yang returns for all-Rachmaninoff Concert
Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more
Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
MSO to revel in Ravel
Romeo and Juliet, Tristan and Isolde, Pelleas and Melisande—there are many tragic love stories in classical music. Daphnis and Chloe is one that ends happily. Based on a romance by Longus, a Greek writer who lived during the early Christian more
Sep 24, 2013 11:51 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Power Down Fossil Fuels, Power Up with Poetry!
During the late ’60s, Antler, Andy Clausen and me were three of many young people inspired by Allen Ginsberg, whose deep voice of sanity and compassion came as a great relief amid the insanity and cruelty of the Vietnam more
Jul 2, 2013 10:24 PM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Swingle Singers join MSO for Berio’s ‘Sinfonia’
Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more
Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Re-thinking UWM's Move to the County Grounds
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
PantherFest
Though he introduced himself as a geeky, skateboarding rapper with an affinity for Japanes The Cool ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Eco-Inspiration
Since the 1980s, local author and UW-Milwaukee instructor Jeff Poniewaz h When and why did you start incorporating elements of music into the celebration? ,Off the Cuff more
Apr 16, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Off the Cuff
MSO Performs Bruckner’s ‘Romantic’ Symphony
Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) wouldn’t win any beauty contests, but his music did. Though ungainly in appearance, he was a man of noble soul and high poetic sensitivity. He was regarded as awkward and unsophisticated by many more
Jan 22, 2013 1:53 PM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
Cousineau Reveals ‘Treasure Chest of Remarkable Words’
San Francisco-based Phil Cousineau has 15 documentary screenwriting credits, beginning in 1987 with The Hero’s Journey, focusing on his mentor Joseph Campbell and predating the Bill Moyers series of Campbell interviews... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:21 PM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Ralph Vaughan Williams' Fifth in Uihlein Hall
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is one of the great composers not programmed enough by the MSO... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
MSO Ends With Mahler's 'Resurrection'
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Gustav Mahler, whose 10 epic symphonies comprise the culmination of the Austro-Germanic symphonic tradition. Born in Bohemia the grandson of a street peddler, by the time he died in 1911... more
Jun 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
MSO to perform Vaughan Williams’ “Whitman Symphony”
Many composers have set poems by Walt Whitman to music, but no one did it more beautifully and sensitively to the nuances of the words than Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). One of the greatest composers not only of England but of the wor... more
Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
‘Wordcatcher’ Phil Cousineau at Boswell
Phil Cousineau, the San Francisco-based writer, world traveler and documentary filmmaker, will hold forth at Boswell Book Co. this Friday, Oct. 29. He’s well worth catching, no matter what subjects his latest books are addressing. He’s a co... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books
Edo de Waart, MSO Continue the Mahler Cycle
Edo de Waart began and ended last MSO season with exciting performances of two big Mahler symphonies: the Fifth last September and the Third last June. The current season will end next June with Mahler’s spectacular Second with choral final... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
A Poetry Menagerie at Milwaukee County Zoo
How wonderful when ways can be found to get the under-appreciated art of poetry across to the general public. In past years, poems have appeared among the ads that ran along the insides of buses. And now, poems have been put on permanent di... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Books
An Epic Hymn to Nature and Love
Gustav Mahler said, “A symphony must be like the world—it must embrace everything.” This weekend, as grand finale to his first season as the Milwaukee Symphony’s new music director, Edo de Waart has chosen Mahler’s colossal S more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Elgar and Chopin at MSO
This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Bruckner’s Eighth: A Whale of a Symphony
A poet once wrote that Bruckner’s Eighth Symphonywould make a good peace treaty bet And God Created Great Whales ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 11, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Coming to the Milwaukee Symphony: Mahler's Eighth
June 12-14 Andreas Delfs will conduct the Milwaukee premiere of Mahler's 8th Symphony. De wild ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music 1 Comments