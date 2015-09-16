RSS

Jeff Weber

They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM News Features 2 Comments

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM News Features

Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more

May 28, 2014 2:12 AM News Features

