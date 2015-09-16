RSS
Jeff Weber
Caring for Milwaukee County’s Most Vulnerable Patients
They have some of the most difficult jobs imaginable, but the public never hears from Milwaukee County’s Mental Health Complex employees, who care for individuals who are hospitalized because of their mental health issues. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:21 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
County’s Behavioral Health Services’ Redesign Moves Forward
The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is moving ahead on its strategic plan to reorganize and downsize the county’s mental health services. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
County Mental Health Hospital Nurses Ask Abele for New Hires
Nurses who work at the Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Department (BHD) say deficient staffing levels are causing safety problems for workers and patients more
May 28, 2014 2:12 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
