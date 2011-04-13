RSS

Jefferson Pinder: Anthology

blogimage6764.jpe

Apr 13, 2011 1:29 PM On Music

The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through Sunday, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the c... more

