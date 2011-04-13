Jefferson Pinder: Anthology
Summerfest Announces Briggs & Stratton Headliners
Apr 13, 2011 1:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jefferson Pinder: Anthology
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through Sunday, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the c... more
Jun 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jefferson Pinder: Anthology
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through June 14, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the ... more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jefferson Pinder: Anthology
The work of Washington, D.C.-based performance and video artist Jefferson Pinder, featured at Inova/Kenilworth through June 14, is a study of race through metaphorical opposites: figures in motion against backgrounds in stasis; dark in the ... more
May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee