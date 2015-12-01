Jeffrey Wright
The Good Dinosaur
Pixar’s latest animated feature, The Good Dinosaur, imagines Earth as it might have developed had the cosmic collision that wiped out the dinosaurs never occurred. Much of The Good Dinosaur’s humor rises from a series of riffs on western mo... more
Dec 1, 2015 7:46 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Nov. 19
Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more
Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips