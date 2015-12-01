RSS

Jeffrey Wright

Pixar’s latest animated feature, The Good Dinosaur, imagines Earth as it might have developed had the cosmic collision that wiped out the dinosaurs never occurred. Much of The Good Dinosaur’s humor rises from a series of riffs on western mo... more

Dec 1, 2015 7:46 PM Film Reviews

Murray Close

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Film Reviews

Having split the final installment of Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster trilogy into two parts, this third film in the series takes viewers to the halfway point of Collins’ 27-chapter novel. Positioned as a windup to the climactic finale to be r... more

Nov 18, 2014 9:12 PM Film Clips

