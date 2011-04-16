RSS

Jenna Wetzel

Brand new theatre company KACM Theatrical Productions debuts this weekend. For an inaugural show, KACM could’ve done worse than Ken Morgan’s Square: A Stage Pornography. The two-person drama features Joshua Devitt and Jenna Wetzel as a pair of o.. more

Apr 16, 2011 4:00 AM Theater

New shows continue to roll through Milwaukee stages this season. The latest is Ken Morgan’s Square, A Stage Pornography. The independently-produced show stars Joshua Devitt (Corpus Christi) as Thomas Pankrantz—a  man who remains a college jock y.. more

Apr 10, 2011 4:07 AM Theater

I didn’t sleep well last night. It’s not often that a play can do that for me. Alchemist Theatre really lives-up to its name with its production of Closet Land. The script is solid, but not particularly brilliant. The acting is good, but not parti.. more

Jun 21, 2010 1:05 PM Theater

Every day, for 10 years, John Vanderslice has eaten the same breakfast: granola with rice Romanian Names ,Music Feature more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

Here it is! We are very pleased to announce the 2009 Cascio Groove Garage lineup with our partners Casico Interstate Music and 91.7 WMSE. more

May 14, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

The trail end of 2008 saw the RIAA confirm that sales of vinyl records are surging. Sure, CDs and MP3s are convenient, but all you have to do is listen to vinyl to confirm its sonic superiority. Look no further than Milwaukee's own Eric Blo... more

Feb 12, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

