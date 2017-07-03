Jennifer Walter

RSS

Wisconsin Avenue artist in residence Mauricio Ramirez is transforming 10 utility boxes along Wisconsin Avenue to honor important icons and events in Milwaukee's wide-spanning history.

Jul 3, 2017 3:18 PM Off the Cuff

In their outdoor production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show.

Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Theater

Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino's 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi'sHeart of Canal Str..

Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Around MKE

In an Off the Cuff interview Good Lands Guides' Jacob Bach extolls the importance of the outdoors and reminds readers that environmental protection should not be a partisan issue.

Jun 20, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

