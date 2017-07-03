Jennifer Walter
'Milwaukee Takes It'
Wisconsin Avenue artist in residence Mauricio Ramirez is transforming 10 utility boxes along Wisconsin Avenue to honor important icons and events in Milwaukee's wide-spanning history.
Jul 3, 2017 3:18 PM Jennifer Walter Off the Cuff
High Energy 'Comedy of Errors' from Summit Players
In their outdoor production of Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors, Summit Players relied on energy and audience engagement to create a spectacular show.
Jun 27, 2017 2:23 PM Jennifer Walter Theater
Safe & Sound Receives $100,000 Grant From Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
Safe & Sound, a non-profit organization that fosters communityimprovement projects in Milwaukee neighborhoods, was announced as PotawatomiHotel & Casino's 2017 Charity of Choice. The $100,000 grant is part of Potawatomi'sHeart of Canal Str..
Jun 23, 2017 4:11 PM Jennifer Walter Around MKE
Outdoor Adventures in Wisconsin
In an Off the Cuff interview Good Lands Guides' Jacob Bach extolls the importance of the outdoors and reminds readers that environmental protection should not be a partisan issue.
Jun 20, 2017 1:08 PM Jennifer Walter Off the Cuff