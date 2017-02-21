Jewish Community Center
Ugly Acts of Anti-Semitism Surface in Milwaukee
Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more
Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
This Week in Milwaukee: March 31-April 6
April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff A&E
Repairing the World with ‘The Art of Me’
“The Art of Me,” presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Upstream Arts, is a program designed to give individuals with disabilities an opportunity to share their singular perspective with the public ... more
Feb 9, 2016 1:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New ‘Giselle’ at Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more
Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Medical Clowning Seminar at the Jewish Community Center
Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more
Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more
May 14, 2014 1:45 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
The Journey of Yisrael Campbell
Christopher Camppbell was born into an Italian-Irish Catholic family in Philadelphia. Things got a little complicated from there. He became and alcoholic and adrug addict. On the road to recovery he became an Orthodox Jew. And a stand-up comic.. more
Apr 7, 2011 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Straight to Hell
Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Dead Sea Scrolls
Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Roger Cline and the Peacemakers
While the resilient “King of the Hill” probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up more
May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments