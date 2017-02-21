RSS

Jewish Community Center

mkejcc_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Howdisheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay hasagain been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr.. more

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

twim3.29.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maria Kanevskaya

April brings with it another full week of music and comedy in Milwaukee. more

Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM A&E

art-of-me-web-image-2.jpg.jpe

“The Art of Me,” presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Upstream Arts, is a program designed to give individuals with disabilities an opportunity to share their singular perspective with the public ... more

Feb 9, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

aegateway_giselle.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Milwaukee Ballet will present Michael Pink’s Giselle with dancer Luz San Miguel in the title role. more

Mar 17, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

clown.jpg.jpe

Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more

Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

Fond Farewell: A lively memorial tribute celebrating the life of the late actor/activist/Realtor Dan Mooney was held at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Tales of his 40-year career of acting throughout more

May 14, 2014 1:45 AM Around MKE

Christopher Camppbell was born into an Italian-Irish Catholic family in Philadelphia. Things got a little complicated from there. He became and alcoholic and adrug addict. On the road to recovery he became an Orthodox Jew. And a stand-up comic.. more

Apr 7, 2011 1:08 PM Theater

blogimage13505.jpe

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox’s standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was more

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10927.jpe

Mostly written on parchment or papyrus, in Hebrew and Aramaic with a smattering of Greek, the hundreds of documents known as the Dead Sea Scrolls became the most famous archaeological discovery since the opening of King Tut’s tomb. The more

May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6706.jpe

While the resilient “King of the Hill” probably keeps royalties flowing to Roger Clyne, who penned the show’s theme song with his ’90s country-rock band, The Refreshments, Clyne has spent the last decade touring with his follow-up more

May 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES