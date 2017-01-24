Jim Jefferies
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 26 - Feb. 1, 2017
Comedians Jim Jefferies, Tom Segura and Quinn Dahle highlight a big week for stand-up comedy in Milwaukee. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
March 13-17
Horror movies, Latin music, Celtic traditionals, comedy and indie-rock are on the menu this week. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Devotchka, The Hives, Motion City Sountrack Top Summerfest's Rock Stage
If there were any doubts that Summerfest has abandoned its short-sighted, <a href=\"/blog-3545-how-baby-boomers-conquered-summerfest.html\">boomers-first strategy</a> of the mid-\'00s, the recent tide of 2012 headliner announcements should have th.. more
Apr 25, 2012 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Further Auditions for Anne of Green Gables
Acacia Theatre will be holding auditions for its production of Anne of Green Gables. The musical adaptation is being directed by Danette Buikema with musical direction by Jenee O'Connor. The Nancy Ford/Gretchen Cryer musical makes its way to t.. more
Apr 22, 2012 2:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jim Jefferies
Angry and brash, but with a genuine sense of humility, Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies made a name for himself in England, where he was dubbed "Britain's most offensive stand-up comic" by Q Magazine . Obscenities spew from the more
Mar 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jim Jefferies
Angry and brash, but with a genuine sense of humility, Australian stand-up Jim Jefferies made a name for himself in England, and now seems poised to invade the states. On the heels of a one-hour comedy special for HBO, Jefferies has embarke... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
October 1 - October 7
Thursday, Oct. 1 MPTV Community Cinema: The 1930s’ Civilian Conservation Corps ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee