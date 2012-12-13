Jim Owczarski
City Officials Limit Public Comment on Charter Schools
In the accelerating privatization of public schools, taxpayer-funded charter schools seem to have a better reputation than voucher schools because they are linked to a public entity—typically the city, a school board more
Invisible Man and Jekyll AND Hyde
If Memory serves, Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre's unique blend of old-timey radio comedy started off as a stage-only affair. Time has made matters a bit more sophisticated and now the group performs once a month they perform over the air with actu.. more
Catch Two Great Exhibits at Tory Folliard Gallery
Two artists, two mediums—one uses sensual form, the other luscious color. Both artists, Susan Stamm Evans and Lon Michels, are featured in exhibitions at Tory Folliard Gallery through Sept. 4.In the main gallery, “Susan Stamm Evans: Bronze ... more
Sassy Cow Creamery’s Humane Practices
In September, Deputy Agriculture Secretary KathleenMerrigan announced a new initiative wi 608-837-7766/ W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, Wis./www.sassycowcreamery.com ,Eat/Drink more
