Jimmy Fallon
eMC Make a Bid for ‘The Tonight Show’
Milwaukee rapper Stricklin talks about eMC’s campaign to win a date with Jimmy Fallon. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:53 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Check Out Spin's Colorful Volcano Choir Photo Essay
Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more
Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Roots @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
It's a little hard to believe that it's only been three years since The Roots, one of the most acclaimed hip-hop acts in the world, became the house band on “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” then a new and unproven chat show. At the ti more
Jul 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Lupe Fiasco's Lasers: A Labor of Compromise
Mar 3, 2011 9:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The National Premiere "Terrible Love"
The National teased their upcoming May 11 album High Violet with an appearance on "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" last night, performing the "Terrible Love," another lovely, wound-licking track that announces early its intentions of building to som.. more
Mar 12, 2010 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2
Through Jan. 30, the Dean Jensen Gallery presents “Big Bangs, Small Bucks 2,” featuring more than 100 international artworks at value prices. This eclectic exhibit displays a variety of mediums from artists all around the world, including I... more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon brought young women viewers to “Saturday Night Live” when he joined the iconic sketch comedy show in the late-’90s, but developed an unflattering reputation in comedy circles for his incessant giggling and inability to stay more
May 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 5 Comments
May 14 - May 20
Keyshia Cole w/ The-Dream, Keri Hilson and Bobby Valentino @ The Milwaukee Theatre, 8 p.m. Just Like You ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jimmy Fallon @ Pabst Theater, May 16 [Updated]
On paper, Jimmy Fallon was a great choice to succeed Conan O'Brien on NBC's "Late Nite." He is, after all, ostensibly popular with the same young, male demographic O'Brien initially courted. But the paper approval ratings don't account for Fallon.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee’s Rising Talent
Creative outlets are essential to a community's long-term well-being, yet theater remains one of the most delicate species in the cultural ecosystem of any city. Because it relies on disparate, shi,A&E Feature more
Dec 30, 2008 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature 1 Comments
Balance and Expression
Levy presented arresting contrasts and colors: bubbling fountains of sound, plaintive mela The Chairman Dances ,Classical Music/Dance more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
Looking Beyond the Brewers
%uFFFD%uFFFD TheMilwaukee Brewers, like many other MLB teams, are being kicked in the tee Caddyshack ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
Cory Chisel's Big Weekend
It's a landmark weekend for Appleton songwriter Cory Chisel, who tonight appears on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"probably without The Roots as his backing band, sadlybefore a Carnegie Hall concert tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the current Rolling St.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music