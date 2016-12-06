Job Creation
Politicians Promising Jobs and Other Lies
A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more
Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Leon Young Draws Three Challengers in Democratic Primary
In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Scott Walker’s Wisconsin Miracle
Remember when governors became serious presidential contenders based on their records of success? more
Jul 14, 2015 10:11 PM Joel McNally Expresso 22 Comments
The Devastating Republican Economic Flimflam
As the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee completes its work on the state budget, it’s starting to become clear why Wisconsin’s economy continues to limp along as the 40th worst in the nation. With Scott Walker as governor and total cont... more
Jun 2, 2015 9:30 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 22 Comments
Is WEDC Another Scott Walker Job-Creation Failure?
Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more
May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Scott Walker Can’t Run on His Job-Creation Record
It’s been fascinating watching Gov. Scott Walker try to promote his record in Wisconsin as he “visits” states thatare critical to the Republican presidential nomination.Walker isn’t a candidate, of course.But he’s spending lots of time in o.. more
Mar 19, 2015 4:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 18 Comments
Has Walker’s WEDC Stopped Outsourcing with Taxpayer Money?
Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more
Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 14 Comments
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Did Walker’s Budget Cuts Affect Crime?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 7 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Does Wisconsin Have a Work Problem?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 38 Comments
Is Wisconsin ‘Dead Last’ in Midwest Jobs or Not?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more
Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Walker Drug-Testing Proposal Relies on Racist Stereotypes
For progressives in Wisconsin, the saddest finding in the latest Marquette University pre-election poll wasn’t that Republican Gov. Scott Walker had a very slight lead in what is still a toss-up race more
Oct 8, 2014 12:58 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 14 Comments
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Walker Won’t Reach His Jobs Goal
Welcome back to You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more
Sep 24, 2014 2:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments
Huge New Poll Numbers for Clean Energy Options in Wisconsin
Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Did Walker Put $100 Million in Worker-Training Programs?
Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more
Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
The ‘Shepherd Express’ is Introducing a New Column: You Be The Judge
With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more
Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments