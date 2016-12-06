RSS

Job Creation

A gullible news media portrayed Donald Trump as a working-class hero for his fraudulent charade last week of pretending to save jobs in Indiana by preventing a Carrier heating and air conditioning plant from moving all of its operations fro... more

Dec 6, 2016 1:57 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

In Assembly District 16, 23-year incumbent Rep. Leon Young drew three challengers in the Democratic primary—Brandy Bond, Stephen Jansen and Edgar Lin. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:38 PM News Features

Remember when governors became serious presidential contenders based on their records of success? more

Jul 14, 2015 10:11 PM Expresso 22 Comments

As the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee completes its work on the state budget, it’s starting to become clear why Wisconsin’s economy continues to limp along as the 40th worst in the nation. With Scott Walker as governor and total cont... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:30 PM Taking Liberties 22 Comments

Last week the Legislative Audit Bureau (LAB) handed Gov. Scott Walker another report for his failure files. The nonpartisan, independent LAB found that Walker’s allegedly job-creating Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is sti... more

May 12, 2015 8:50 PM Expresso 9 Comments

It’s been fascinating watching Gov. Scott Walker try to promote his record in Wisconsin as he “visits” states thatare critical to the Republican presidential nomination.Walker isn’t a candidate, of course.But he’s spending lots of time in o.. more

Mar 19, 2015 4:55 PM Daily Dose 18 Comments

Add outsourcing loopholes to the list of complaints about Gov. Scott Walker’s flagship job creation agency, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). more

Nov 4, 2014 7:05 PM Expresso 14 Comments

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Oct 29, 2014 11:59 AM Expresso 7 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 21, 2014 11:16 PM Expresso 38 Comments

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be the Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break more

Oct 8, 2014 1:40 AM Expresso 14 Comments

For progressives in Wisconsin, the saddest finding in the latest Marquette University pre-election poll wasn’t that Republican Gov. Scott Walker had a very slight lead in what is still a toss-up race more

Oct 8, 2014 12:58 AM Taking Liberties 14 Comments

It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more

Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

Welcome back to You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues more

Sep 24, 2014 2:23 AM Expresso 3 Comments

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

Sep 5, 2014 6:05 PM Daily Dose

Welcome to the second installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the more

Aug 28, 2014 3:02 AM Expresso 11 Comments

With the primary election behind us, campaigns and politicians in Wisconsin are racing toward the general election in November. So if you thought the TV and print more

Aug 20, 2014 1:22 AM Expresso 9 Comments

A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more

Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Expresso 7 Comments

