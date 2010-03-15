Joe Dannecker
BREAKING: MPS “Reform” Group, Advocates for Student Achievement, Agrees to Pay $5,000 Fine
Remember Advocates for Student Achievement, the so-called “reform” group that recruited and raised money for candidates for the MPS board elections held in April 2009? It took almost a year, but the district attorney’s office has cha.. more
Mar 15, 2010 5:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Citizen Action of Wisconsin Files a Complaint
A controversial “reform” groupinvolved in the Milwaukee Public Schools campai What’s your take? ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
MNDR feat. Juiceboxxx
Now that he’s of legal drinking age and doesn’t need a parent to drive him to his shows, Juiceboxxx has evolved beyond his early teenage, suburban geek-rap shtick and carved out a more sustainab,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee