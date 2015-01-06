Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

RSS

Project Censored presents its under-reported stories of the past year that were ignored by the mainstream media. Topping the list was coverage of ocean acidification in independent media outlets, which mainstream media failed to report. Add... more

Jan 6, 2015

This year’s annual Project Censored list of the most underreported news stories includes the widening wealth gap, the trial of Pfc. Bradley Manning for leaking classified documents and more

Dec 31, 2013

