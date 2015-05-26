RSS

Joe Fransee

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more

May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Theater

You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more

Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Theater

In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

As the presidential election picks up speed, In Tandem Theatre closes its season with a comedy set in Washington, D.C. The Rich Orloff comedy Veronica's Position is a contemporary farce involving a famous pair of middle-aged actors who... more

May 2, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more

May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Theater

The performance space of The Boulevard Theatre is black with vertical lines of various colors for contrast. The vertical lines aren’t really necessary. Neither are the placards with various words on the wall near the ceiling. The Boulevard is st.. more

Feb 20, 2011 4:01 PM Theater

  The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Theatre Gigante’s  Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more

May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theate more

May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When it debuted some 150 years ago, German-born French composer Jacques Offenbach’s first full-legth classical operetta was not immediately successful. One critic hailed it as “profanation of holy and glorious antiquity.” Such condemnation propel.. more

Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Although their appearance will do little to satisfy the jazz purists who grumble about the lack of pure, traditional jazz at Jazz in the Park, Madison’s logically named 10-piece ensemble MadiSalsa wi,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

