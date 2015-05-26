Joe Fransee
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Electra’s Deathless Tragedy
This month, Milwaukee theater veterans Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson stage an adaptation of the ancient Greek legend of Electra in their Theatre Gigante production. It's a tale of revenge that has echoed throughout more
May 15, 2013 12:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Christmas in Cudahy
You know it’s really Christmas time in Milwaukee, or at least in “da Sout Side,” when A Cudahy Caroler Christmas comes to visit In Tandem Theatre Company.And for those holiday partiers more
Dec 13, 2012 3:51 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
In Tandem Finds Fun in 'Veronica's Position'
In Tandem Theatre brilliantly executes Veronica's Position, a comedy about politics and principles set on the precipice of the final decade of the 20th century. The play is set in motion when a drama-queen actress (an Elizabeth Taylor-like ... more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Genius Musical Murder With In Tandem
A Casual Evening’s Musical MurderGiven its relatively humble components, In Tandem Theatre’s final show of the season seems very casual. Actually, it ends up being one of the more seamless musicals of the seasonendlessly better than most of the .. more
May 3, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Driven By Character: The Sex Lives of Intellectuals
The performance space of The Boulevard Theatre is black with vertical lines of various colors for contrast. The vertical lines aren’t really necessary. Neither are the placards with various words on the wall near the ceiling. The Boulevard is st.. more
Feb 20, 2011 4:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Hundred-Year Deal
The only thing worse than apolitician without any vision is one who cl Comment on this article at www.expressmilwaukee.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Theatre Gigante's Man In A Magic Square
Theatre Gigante’s Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more
May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mother’s Day Laugh-A-Thon
Though she’s far more profane a performer than you’d expect to see on a bill tied to a Hallmark Holiday, popular Chicago comedian and “Def Comedy Jam” vet Adele Givens headlines an evening of stand-up comedy at the Riverside Theate more
May 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Return to Hades
When it debuted some 150 years ago, German-born French composer Jacques Offenbach’s first full-legth classical operetta was not immediately successful. One critic hailed it as “profanation of holy and glorious antiquity.” Such condemnation propel.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Help Provide Health Care in Nicaragua
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
MadiSalsa
Although their appearance will do little to satisfy the jazz purists who grumble about the lack of pure, traditional jazz at Jazz in the Park, Madison’s logically named 10-piece ensemble MadiSalsa wi,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee