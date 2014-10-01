Joe Henry
Various Artists: Look Again to the Wind: Johnny Cash’s Bitter Tears Revisited (Sony Music Masterworks)
The face of Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Johnny Cash’s 1964 concept album, is lined with the stylistic wrinkles of its time, including Cinemascope production and unnecessary sentimental touches like the military-music styli... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:36 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Billy Bragg Balances Activism with Artistry
Being fiercely independent in the music business is admirable, but it’s also challenging. On the one hand you have all the control, but on the other you have all the responsibility, and in a competitive world more
Sep 18, 2013 1:30 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Bonnie Raitt
The two Dylan covers, both from Time Out of Mind, no less, reveal the state of Bonnie Raitt's old heart: full of appreciation, wonder and tough nostalgia for “the rest of us, who used to rule the world.” Sure, the smooth blues... more
Apr 30, 2012 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews