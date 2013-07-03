RSS

Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more

Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM News Features

gty-154440996-4_3_r560.jpg.jpe

Indebted America is in danger of turning into destitute Greece, or so congressional Republicans and conservative commentators have been warning us for years now. For many reasons, this is an absurd comparison—but it may more

Feb 28, 2013 4:58 PM News Features

conosan.jpg.jpe

A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more

Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM News Features

0311-house-republicans-earmarks_full_600.jpg.jpe

Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more

Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM News Features

house-speaker-john-boehner-will-likely-see-a-1100-increase-to-his-salary-in-2013.jpg.jpe

During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more

Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM News Features

600.jpg.jpe

Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more

Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM News Features

06cong5-cnd-articlelarge.jpg.jpe

If President Obama honestly wants to negotiate an agreement with Republicans before the year-end fiscal deadline, he must be deeply frustrated. And if he doesn't really want to negotiate with them more

Dec 9, 2012 3:45 PM News Features

rovefrown.jpg.jpe

Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more

Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM News Features

Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

