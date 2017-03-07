RSS

John Cramer

otc_johncramer.jpg.jpe

Interview with Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Managing Artistic Director John Cramer about how the organization has changed during his 14-year tenure and an upcoming production of Moisés Kaufman’s 33 Variations. more

Mar 7, 2017 1:44 PM Off the Cuff

twasmonthweb.jpg.jpe

In Milwaukee theatrical comedy, Doug Jarecki is a name like Patrick Schmitz or Matt Kemple. His name, when associated with just about any comedy, can pretty much guarantee a good show regardless of what it is. He’s a very reliably funny gu.. more

Nov 29, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaborative musical The Sound of Music continues to capture hearts young and old via Broadway, movies, live TV and theater showings. The stage musical version is particularly meaningful to Waukesha Civic Th... more

Sep 2, 2014 9:06 PM Theater

As a side project entirely his own, Wauekesha Civic Theatre Managing Artistic Director John Cramer is looking to stage a production of the classic musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown.Cramer’s Alley Cat Enterprises is trying to raise funds f.. more

Feb 8, 2012 5:12 AM Theater

Ah, Italian wine. Love it. Love it. Love it. As the foodie that I am, I’m hard pressed to come up with wine that goes better with a meal than Italian wines. After all, one of the few things that Italians do better than making wine is cookin... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage7914.jpe

As Wisconsinites, we’remembers of an exclusive alliance of states fortunate to touc Milwaukee Color is brought to you by WMSE 91.7 ,Milwaukee Color more

Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES