RSS

John Grant

onmusic_canopiesalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Fewer critical consensus albums of the last five or six years have done less for me than Animal Collective's Merriweather Post Pavilion , a record I find downright cloying. But despite my distaste for that album, with its sickly tones, bleating vo.. more

Dec 4, 2014 4:00 PM On Music

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Whew! What a week it’s been! You crazy kids certainly know how to keep a big-boned broad busy. There are so many unbelievable events going on in Brew City, I barely had time for my bikini wax with Mr. Kim. (“One fire-red Brazilian coming up... more

Apr 28, 2014 1:01 AM Hear Me Out

blogimage11013.jpe

With their moody lyrics, bustling flutes and sublime guitars, the Denton, Texas band Midlake has spent years refining their sound, moving from one musical world to another. Given their studied nods to the Flaming Lips, Fleetwood Mac and Eng... more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES