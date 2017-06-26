RSS

John Hammond

fairhousingmarch.jpg.jpe

Throughout July, the Wauwatosa Historical Society will hosta traveling exhibit titled “Crossing the Line" to help commemorate the 50thAnniversary of Milwaukee’s fair housing marches. The exhibit will be hosted at the Little Red Store (.. more

Jun 26, 2017 2:27 PM Around MKE

bucks.jpg.jpe

The Fairly Detached Observers—Frank Clines and Art Kumbalek— discuss the problems and possibilities regarding the so-far disappointing season of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team. more

Feb 9, 2016 1:46 PM A&E Feature

jabaridraft.jpg.jpe

Eric Engelbart

The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment.  The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more

Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Milwaukee Bucks

kruczynski-evan_june-15-602x347.jpg.jpe

Based out of Rochester, Minn., the Northwoods League is a summer collegiate baseball league dedicated to preparing college players to play professional baseball by mimicking the conditions of the minor league system. On the road and at home... more

Jun 16, 2014 1:21 AM A&E Feature

sports.jpg.jpe

The Bucks averted a full-blown crisis by edging Philadelphia last Wednesday, but their 2-6 slump going into the all-star break has one Observer hoping for a major personnel change. more

Feb 19, 2013 9:30 PM More Sports

blogimage19181.jpe

Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks have had a pretty dull ride since 2001, the last time their team won a postseason series. In 11 years there have been only two winning seasons and four brief trips to the playoffs. Mostly it's been lap after lap... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18104.jpe

Two years ago, a midseason trade for John Salmons energized the Bucks and helped propel them to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years. But in a scenario all too familiar over the last decade, the good times didn't last. Now the ... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage13700.jpe

One of the most traditional-minded of all the musicians that rose to prominence during the ’60s blues revival, John Hammond made his career delivering intense, occasionally gritty renditions of classics and obscurities from the American more

Jan 29, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11769.jpe

Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES