John Hurt
Film Clips: June 25
After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more
Only Lovers Left Alive
Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more
Where the Dinosaurs Roamed
<p> Dinosaurs have been dead for millions of years and yet, we\'re learning new things about them almost every day. That\'s the theme of the BBC documentary series “Planet Dinosaur” (out on DVD). Those huge skeletons of the brontosaurs filling th.. more
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more
Melancholia Approaches
<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more
Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee
Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are offered.
Os Mutantes
Haih ,CD Reviews more
