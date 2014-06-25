RSS

John Hurt

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

Vampires have been done to death. Director Jim Jarmusch (Stranger than Paradise) obviously wants to have a bit of fun with the genre in Only Lovers Left Alive, even running the opening credits in Gothic typeface. However, the film’s humor p... more

Apr 29, 2014 12:11 AM Film Reviews

<p> Dinosaurs have been dead for millions of years and yet, we\'re learning new things about them almost every day. That\'s the theme of the BBC documentary series “Planet Dinosaur” (out on DVD). Those huge skeletons of the brontosaurs filling th.. more

Aug 18, 2012 1:58 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> It's visible for barely a blink: the date on a memo reads 1973, the time frame for <em>Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy</em>an era when the Cold War was still accepted along with death and taxes as an inescapable characteristic of life on Earth. J.. more

Mar 24, 2012 3:57 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more

Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM I Hate Hollywood

From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more

Nov 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are of,Off the Cuff more

Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Haih ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

