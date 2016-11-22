RSS

John Kishline

unsilentnight.jpg.jpe

Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more

Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Theater

12191685_10153707997219814_9195592800129376779_n.jpg.jpe

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre’s upcoming show Bravo, Caruso takes us back to celebrated operatic tenor Enrico Caruso’s (David Cecsarini) last performance on Christmas Eve, 1920. The show replaces John Kishline’s unSilent Night, which has been postponed.... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:42 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante’s Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw... more

May 14, 2014 4:42 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more

May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Theater

theater2.jpg.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks retraces steps already taken by returning to Skin Tight, an intimate, hour-long play about two lovers’ lives that RTW first produced 10 years ago. The creative ground remains fertile. RTW has brought back everyone ... more

Apr 9, 2014 12:46 AM Theater

Theatre Gigante opened its 26th season with A Little Business at the Big Top and The Scottish…Play, two short plays developed by graduates of Paris’ Ecole Jacques Lecoq school of physical theater. Taken together, the works more

Nov 20, 2013 1:05 PM Theater

Craig Wright's Grace thrives on various elements of discomfort. Next Act Theatre deftly navigates its way through the uncomfortably odd angles of Wright's script in its production of this tragic drama. more

Apr 12, 2013 4:36 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

The fantasy of winning the lottery is so universal that it's easy to overlook as a subject for serious drama. Any attempt at exploring sudden, catastrophic wealth runs the risk of cliché. Hungarian playwright György Spiró more

Feb 13, 2013 5:29 PM Theater

Dreaming about something and living it are two completely different things. The fact that this premise has become a cliché is very telling about contemporary culture. Perfection is a moving target and we never seem satisfied. It's a deep-ro... more

Feb 6, 2013 12:02 AM Theater

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

With Success, John Kishline has delicately crafted an exceedingly clever look at 70 minutes in the life of a man in his office. Originally produced in 1991, the play has since been updated. It recently came back from a tour of India funded by t.. more

Mar 17, 2012 2:51 AM Theater

  Back in 1991, John Kishline wrote a piece for the late Theatre X that explores thecost of success. Now operating with fellow theatre X alum Deborah Clifton and the semi-ubiquitous  Ed Morgan under the guise of the new Theatre MXT, Kishline br.. more

Feb 9, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more

Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Theater

Â Â Neil Havenâs work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Havenâs work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wi.. more

Apr 26, 2011 1:53 PM Theater

blogimage12221.jpe

Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8050.jpe

Though he’s better known for outing unwitting celebrities and doodling semen over paparazzi photos of reality TV stars, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is also an avid music fan. After success playing impresario at Austin’s South by Southwes... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7925.jpe

TheTsar and the President ,Books more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage6826.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 7:05 p.m. Expect plenty of heated discussion among fans about the relative merits of Miller versus Coors.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES