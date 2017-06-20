John Kowalczyk
‘Street Artists of Milwaukee’ at the Frank Juarez Gallery
In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Spring Break at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
Walker’s Point Center for the Arts offers MPS students a unique spring break activity: the Collaborative Mural Project (March 28-April 1) provides the unique opportunity to be involved in the creation of a public work, all the way from deve... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Magazine to Gallery
Greymatter is a keenly intelligent place and does not rely on sprawling exhibitions to make a statement. It simply can't, as it is one of the smallest art galleries in the city. With the curatorial acumen of directors more
Dec 10, 2012 5:17 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts