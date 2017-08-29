John Mccain
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Ron Johnson’s Bad Vote for Veterans
In the past few weeks, we’ve heard horror stories about the impact of the underfunding of Veterans Affairs hospitals around the country. It seems that the system can’t handle the numbers more
Jun 19, 2014 8:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Stream Yo-Dot's Surprise-Laden EP, "A Winter's Ration"
For a rapper who introduced himself as an easy-to-pigeonhole hard-head with a clear reverence for tough, '90s, New York-style rap, Milwaukee's Yo-Dot has spent the last few years doling out surprises. His last couple of albums, 2012's Red Mist and.. more
Jan 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Not Listening: What Republicans Could Learn From George W. Bush
During most of the Obama presidency, George W. Bush has maintained a decorous silence. Keeping quiet may not always have been easy for Bush, watching his more
Jul 21, 2013 11:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
In Baseless Persecution of Susan Rice, Republican Reputations Will Sink
With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The War on Whistleblowers
When a democracy functions properly, media revelations of executive branch misconduct typically result... more
Jun 8, 2012 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 1 Comments
The Ruinous Rant of John McCain
The decline of the Grand Old Party into an angry mob is gaining momentum, with crackpot rage displacing common sense on every major issue from public finance to marriage rights. An ominous signal of this transformation emanated last week f... more
Jun 28, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
The Return of the Real McCain
For the longest time, a certain admirable, independent senator from Arizona disappeared from public life, replaced by an irresponsible, opportunistic and occasionally demagogic figure who seemed to have more
May 16, 2011 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Rogues Gone Wild
"I am in control here in the White House."—Secretary of State Alexander Haig, 1981Ah, the good old days when even a big shot like Gen. Al Haig could get in trouble for such mavericky declarations that defy basic constitutional precedents. more
Feb 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Marcus Center's Vogel Hall Series
As the performing arts season enters its final few months, summer-based theatre companies begin to announce their schedules for upcoming shows. The Marcus Center recently announced its upcoming 3-show Vogel Hall Series. Not fitting into a particul.. more
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Tallest Man on Earth @ The Pabst Theater, April 1
Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Great Escape Artist.
When most film buffs hear the name Sturges, Preston pops to mind. But while director Preston Sturges masterminded such sophisticated and hilarious comedies from Golden Age Hollywood as Sullivan's Travels and The Miracle at Morgan Creek, it was th.. more
Dec 21, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Think You Know John McCain?
Republican presidential nominee John McCain hashad few consistent themes in his campaign One percent. ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Sure, Republican pr Please. ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
Think You Know John McCain? His health care plan would take money from Medicare B Y L I S A K A I S E R Republican presidential nominee John McCain is trying to argue that his,Think You Know John McCain? more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Sen. John McCain likes to say that the “appearance of impropriety” createdby The Arizona Republic ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
Think You Know John McCain?
But as Democratic nominee Barack Obama countered, that would be like calling a “staf Mother Jones ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Think You Know John McCain?
Buta nonpartisan analysis of McCain’s and Obama’s tax proposals show thatMcCain is simply repeating a lie over and over. Obama will not raisetaxes on the middle class and working families, as McCain alleges. Buthe will ra,Think You Know Joh... more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
About that Daddy Yankee John McCain endorsement...
Ben Smith from Politico today broke some pretty hilarious news about Daddy Yankee's endorsement of John McCain earlier this week: Apparently, the odious reggaeton star had spoke with Barack Obama's campaign about endorsing the Democratic candidate.. more
Aug 27, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Think You Know John McCain?
Butit’s not appropriate to tell lies about helping Katrina victims—especially Newsweek ,Think You Know John McCain? more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 16 Comments