John Mulaney

On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more

Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Comedy

Photo by Pooneh Ghana

Memorial Day weekend brings Bully, Sebadoh, Hot Chip and two major comedy bills to Milwaukee. more

May 26, 2015 8:42 PM This Week in Milwaukee

The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

