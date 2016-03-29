Johnny Thomas
Support Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
The Shepherd is endorsing Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee comptroller in the April 5, 2016, election. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Matson and Thomas Vie for City Comptroller
In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more
Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Johnny Thomas: After the Acquittal
“I did nothing wrong,” former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas said days after a 12-member... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Johnny Thomas On the Record
I had a long conversation today with former County Supervisor Johnny Thomas, who was acquitted of two felony charges last week.I really hate identifying Thomas that way, since he didn't do anything wrong and he shouldn't have been charged and he s.. more
Aug 30, 2012 9:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Jury Exonerates Former Supervisor Johnny Thomas
On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more
Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Johnny Thomas Acquitted; Pat Farley Must Resign
<p>After deliberating for an hour, a jury <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/prosecutors-tell-jurors-bribery-case-against-thomas-is-clearcut-396k052-167330395.html\" target=\"_blank\">acquitted former Milwaukee County Supervisor John.. more
Aug 24, 2012 7:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Johnny Thomas Trial to Begin Next Week
A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The Other John Doe
While the state has been watching every twist and turn in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker's... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
