Johnny Thomas

The Shepherd is endorsing Johnny Thomas for City of Milwaukee comptroller in the April 5, 2016, election. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:03 PM News 1 Comments

In a rematch of sorts, two candidates are vying for City of Milwaukee comptroller on April 5—incumbent Martin Matson and former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas. more

Mar 1, 2016 4:54 PM News Features

“I did nothing wrong,” former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas said days after a 12-member... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

I had a long conversation today with former County Supervisor Johnny Thomas, who was acquitted of two felony charges last week.I really hate identifying Thomas that way, since he didn't do anything wrong and he shouldn't have been charged and he s.. more

Aug 30, 2012 9:21 PM Daily Dose

We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

On Friday afternoon, after deliberating for just over an hour, a 12-member jury cleared former Milwaukee County Supervisor Johnny Thomas of two felony counts of bribery and misconduct... more

Aug 29, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

<p>After deliberating for an hour, a jury <a href=\"http://www.jsonline.com/news/milwaukee/prosecutors-tell-jurors-bribery-case-against-thomas-is-clearcut-396k052-167330395.html\" target=\"_blank\">acquitted former Milwaukee County Supervisor John.. more

Aug 24, 2012 7:04 PM Daily Dose

A year ago, Johnny L. Thomas Jr. was a rising star. The Milwaukee County supervisor with an MBA was running for city of Milwaukee comptroller—and poised to become one of a handful of African-American candidates elected citywide... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

While the state has been watching every twist and turn in the John Doe investigation into Scott Walker's... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

